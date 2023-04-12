Cricket West Indies to not renew women's team coach Courtney Walsh's contract

St Johns [Antigua], April 12 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Wednesday that it has decided not to renew the contract of senior women's side head coach Courtney Walsh and will be starting the process of recruiting a new head coach for the side.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) will shortly be starting the process to recruit a new West Indies Women's team Head Coach after taking the decision not to renew the contract of Women's Head Coach Courtney Walsh and Technical Assistant Coaches Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore. This follows a review of the senior women's team performances and programme," said a statement from CWI.

During Walsh's tenure, which started in October 2020, he oversaw home and away Series wins to Pakistan and secured a semi-final spot in the 2022 ICC Women's 50-over Cricket World Cup. Under Walsh, Windies won seven out of 24 T20Is and 11 out of their total 32 ODIs. In the Women's T20 World Cup this year, Windies failed to qualify for knockouts as they lost two matches, won two matches and finished in the third spot in Group 2. They had managed wins against Ireland and Pakistan during the league stage.

CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said: "We are very grateful for the contribution of Courtney and his technical team over the past two and a half years and we wish them all the best going forward. CWI remains committed to our international women's programme and will now be focusing on recruiting a new Head Coach and technical support team. An interim technical support team will be put in place during the recruitment period."

Further information on the recruitment process will be provided in the coming weeks with the coaching roles being critical for the development of women's cricket in the West Indies. In recent years, CWI has significantly increased investment into the women's game at every level focusing on deepening the talent pool within the Caribbean and producing the next generation of West Indies Women's players.

