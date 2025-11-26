Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-in-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide In Rajkot Home

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law, Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari, died by suicide after allegedly hanging himself. Police from Malviyanagar reached a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal procedures are underway.

On 26 November 2024, Jeet Pabari’s former fiancée had filed a rape complaint against him at the Malviya Nagar Police Station, accusing him of forcing physical relations under the pretext of marriage. She also stated that their engagement was called off following the alleged incident. Exactly a year later, on 26 November 2025, Pabari died by suicide.

Pujara’s in-laws hail from Jamjodhpur but have been settled in Rajkot for the past two decades, where the family runs a cotton ginning factory. His wife, Pooja, has a younger brother and sister. Born in Gondal, she studied at Sophia School in Abu until Class 10, completed her higher secondary education in Ahmedabad, and earned a Master’s degree in Bombay. She worked at a multinational company for a year before meeting Cheteshwar Pujara, whom she later married.