Cricketer Laurie Evans tests positive for banned substance at BBL

Surrey and Manchester Originals limited-overs batter Laurie Evans has tested positive for "trace amounts of a banned substance".It follows a sample provided in August by the 35-year-old while playing for Originals in The Hundred.The former Sussex and Warwickshire player said he was "shocked" by the test result.

"I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances," he said in a statement."I do not know what caused the positive test but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out."Due to the confidentiality of the process, I cannot say any more at this stage."Evans has scored more than 10,000 runs in all formats of the game since his first-class debut in 2007.In recent years, he has become a white-ball specialist, playing in T20 competitions around the world including Australia, Pakistan and the West Indies.