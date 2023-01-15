CSA set to appoint Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter as head coaches of South Africa

Cricket South Africa are set to name Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter as South Africa's head coaches. The board is expected to make an official announcement on Monday (January 16). Lance Klusener, Malibongwe Maketa, Richard Pybus and Adi Birrel were the other shortlisted members for the role. Mark Boucher recently left the position vacant after the T20 World Cup to become Mumbai Indians' head coach.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Conrad is expected to take over the head coach position of the Test team. On the other hand, Rob Walter might become the coach of the ODI and T20I sides of the Proteas. While Conrad has coached Uganda side for around four months, this will be the first stint for Walter at the helm of a senior international side.

Conrad and Walter have strong record in the domestic arena. Conrad has won four franchise titles with the Lions and Cobras and has also coached South Africa U19 side last year during the World Cup in West Indies. The team finished seventh among 16 in the competition.Meanwhile, Walter worked as South Africa's strength and conditioning expert between 2009 and 2013. He also won three trophies as head coach of the Titans from 2013-14 to 2015-16. He also coached New Zealand's domestic sides Otago Volts and Central Stags but couldn't win any titles with these stints.