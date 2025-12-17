CSK Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Chennai Super Kings Team and Full Players List After Mini Auction

CSK Squad 2026: The IPL 2026 mini auction was held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday December 16. A total of 369 players were available for selection during the bidding. Chennai Super Kings bought nine players at the auction and drew attention with record spending on two uncapped Indian players. CSK paid ₹14.2 crore each for Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma. The deals made them the joint highest paid uncapped players in IPL auction history.

CSK added West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein along with Matthew Short Aman Khan Sarfaraz Khan Matt Henry Rahul Chahar and Zak Foulkes to complete their squad. With these purchases the franchise filled all available slots. After the auction CSK were left with a purse of ₹2.40 crore. The team has no player slots remaining and no overseas slots left.

Players bought by CSK at IPL 2026 mini auction

Akeal Hosein (₹2 crore, Capped)

Prashant Veer (₹14.20 crore, Uncapped)

Kartik Sharma (₹14.20 crore, Uncapped)

Matthew Short (₹1.5 crore, Capped)

Aman Khan (₹40 lakh, Uncapped)

Zak Foulkes (₹75 lakh, Capped)

Sarfaraz Khan (₹75 lakh, Capped)

Rahul Chahar (₹5.20 crore, Capped)

Matt Henry (₹2 crore, Capped)

Chennai Super Kings full squad for IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad captain

Ayush Mhatre

MS Dhoni

Sanju Samson

Dewald Brevis

Urvil Patel

Shivam Dube

Jamie Overton

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Noor Ahmad

Khaleel Ahmed

Anshul Kamboj

Gurjapneet Singh

Shreyas Gopal

Mukesh Choudhary

Nathan Ellis

Akeal Hosein

Prashant Veer

Kartik Sharma

Matthew Short

Aman Khan

Sarfaraz Khan

Matt Henry

Rahul Chahar

Zak Foulkes