Harare [Zimbabwe], June 19 : After his side's eight-wicket loss to Zimbabwe in their ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said that they were 10-15 runs short and 310-315 runs could have been a par score.

Brilliant unbeaten centuries from Craig Ervine and Sean Williams help Zimbabwe begin their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign on high as the duo powered hosts to 8 wicket win over Nepal here at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

"I thought we did not bowl to our expectations, especially in the middle overs. I thought we could have done better but having said that, they batted really well. We thought anything around 280-300 would be a good score but when I saw the wicket later, I felt we were 10-15 runs short. Maybe 310-315 would have been par. I would say we are a good at chasing but I feel we are equal in both batting first and second. I would say to keep your head high and look forward to the next game against USA. We will look forward to go through to the Super Six," said Paudel in a post-match presentation.

After being put to bat first by Zimbabwe, Nepal posted 290/8 in their 50 overs. All the major efforts came from top-order batters, with Kushal Bhurtel (99 in 95 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes), wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh (66 in 100 balls, with seven fours), Kushal Malla (41 in 42 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Rohit (31 in 29 balls, with five boundaries) scoring majority of runs.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava (4/43) was the pick of the bowlers. Wellington Masakadza (2/42) took two wickets and Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani got a wicket each.

In the chase of 291, Zimbabwe was dominant right from the start. Centuries from skipper Craig Ervine (121* in 125 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and Sean Williams (102* in 70 balls, with 13 fours and a six) helped Zimbabwe clinch a victory with 35 balls to spare.

Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jhatook a wicket each for Nepal.

Ervine took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

In Group A, Zimbabwe is at the top with a win in one match and two points while Nepal is at fifth place with a loss and zero points after one match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor