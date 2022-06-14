Dave Houghton appointed Zimbabwe's new head coach

Dave Houghton has been named as Zimbabwe's head coach on Tuesday (June 14), with former coach Lalchand Rajput taking over as the Technical Director.The former Zimbabwe captain is expected to take charge ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 that will be held in the country in July. Earlier in the year, Zimbabwe Cricket also appointed Lance Klusener as the batting coach.

"We are delighted to be bringing in Dave and we count ourselves fortunate and privileged to be able to appoint such a vastly experienced and highly respected Head Coach at a time we are looking to improve our on-field performances," ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza said.Houghton has previously worked as Zimbabwe's coach, taking the side to Super-Six in the 1999 World Cup. The 64-year-old also served as the director of national coaching of Zimbabwe in 2009. He has also served in various coaching capacities with Derbyshire, Somerset, Worcestershire and Middlesex .Houghton played 22 Tests for his country, averaging 41.83 with the bat. His highest individual score of 266 came versus Sri Lanka in 1994-95. He also played 63 ODIs for Zimbabwe.