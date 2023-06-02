Tripura appoint Lance Klusener as consultant ahead of domestic season

Former South African allrounder Lance Klusener will take over as head of cricket operation of Tripura for the upcoming season, the state association announced on Wednesday. TCA vice president Timir Chanda said he would arrive in the state capital Saturday to work with state's cricketers for overall development. However, his exact designation is kept under wraps as he is yet to sign the contract.The 51-year-old will look after the state's eight teams in both men's and women's section in various age groups, beside working with the Ranji side.The former South African all-rounder, who is currently the coach of the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 tournament, boasts of international pedigree, having previously worked as a batting coach for South Africa and Zimbabwe. He also acted as the head coach of Afghanistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

