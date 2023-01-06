DDCA sack entire selection panel after loss to Saurashtra

The senior selection committee of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), including former national selector Gagan Khoda, was sacked late on Thursday after the team’s humiliating innings and 214-run defeat against Saurashtra inside three days. The other two selectors who were sacked are Mayank Sidhana and Anil Bhardwaj. A day after PTI reported the mess in DDCA post the "walkout" by Sidhana after a falling out with Khoda over the selection of the U-25 team, a visibly upset president Rohan Jaitley shot off a scathing e-mail to all the Apex Council members placing "on record" his "disapproval on the manner in which the men's Selection Committees of the DDCA are discharging its affairs".

"Yes, the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Nikhil Chopra, Gursharan Singh and Reema Malhotra will select the team for the next three games as Delhi are already out. The office bearers have approved the sacking of the committee after Sidhana and Khoda's public fall-out," a senior DDCA director told PTI on conditions of anonymity.Jaitley's e-mail which is in possession of PTI was a kind of fait accompli for the trio."I am stood compelled to write this mail for placing on record my disapproval of the manner in which the Men’s Selection Committees of the DDCA are discharging its affairs. It appears that such Committees are functioning without any visions and mission," Jaitley's stinker was as scathing as it could have got.In fact, chairman Khoda's habit of selecting 22 players for each match has openly been questioned by the DDCA president.

Jaitley was aghast that Delhi currently doesn't have a single player, who can ideally be termed an India prospect."There was a time when Indian team would have at least 4 to 5 Delhi players. The situation today is such that we cannot name even a single player whom we (the management as well as the selectors) perceive as a potential candidate for the national team."What has irked Jaitley more is the fact that selectors didn't do their job despite being given "free hand and full support".