Nitish Rana seeks NOCs from DDCA to switch domestic sides

Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey have approached Delhi and District Cricket Association as they want to move base for the upcoming season. The report reveals that the duo has requested a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the association. According to a report published by CricketNext, both cricketers have asked the association for NOC. The report mentions that both players were displeased with their career's direction and have formally expressed their intentions.

Rana played knocks of 11 and 6* against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy before pulled himself out of the reckoning for last season’s fixture against Hyderabad. “Nitish Rana was exploring options after the last season ended. He wasn’t happy with the way he was dropped midway through last season and was on the lookout. He returned for the game against Mumbai and then made himself unavailable for the game against Hyderabad,” a source close to the developments revealed to CricketNext. “With regards to Dhruv, he was a red-ball asset for Delhi but wasn’t happy with opportunities in shorter formats. He still wants to play white ball cricket.” Shorey last appeared in the shorter format for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but has been in and out of the squad. DDCA recently announced the squad for the Buchi Babu tournament and both the cricketers were in their leadership plans. However, the duo is now set to leave the team.