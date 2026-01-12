Deandra Dottin Bowls Joint-Most Expensive Over in WPL History (VIDEO)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cricket vs UP Warriorz Match Scorecard: West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin found herself in an unwanted record on Monday after bowling one of the most expensive overs in Women’s Premier League history. Dottin conceded 32 runs in an over during Gujarat Giants’ match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Sports Academy. She was hit for three fours and three sixes by RCB all-rounder Grace Harris in the sixth over of the innings.

Welcome to the 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄! 🌟



🎥 A couple of delightful hits for SIX in a 3⃣2⃣-run over 😮



— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 12, 2026

Harris began the over with a four that came off a no-ball. On the free hit, she smashed a six and followed it up with a four on the next legal delivery. She then hit two more sixes in succession. Dottin also bowled a wide, and Harris added another four on the fifth legal ball. A dot ball on the final delivery prevented Dottin from conceding 33 runs in the over.

Harris reached her half-century in just 22 balls, putting RCB firmly in control early in the chase. With this knock, she became only the fourth batter in WPL history to score a fifty inside the powerplay. The others to achieve the feat are Shafali Verma, Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Devine.

Dottin’s over matched the WPL record for the most runs conceded in a single over. A day earlier, Delhi Capitals’ Sneh Rana had also given away 32 runs in an over against the Gujarat Giants. Rana was hit for four fours and four sixes by Sophie Devine, who went on to score 95 off 42 balls.

The record for the highest individual score inside the powerplay in the WPL belongs to Devine. She scored 65 off 27 balls against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the same venue.