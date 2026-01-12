Devdutt Padikkal Becomes First Player to Achieve THIS Historic Feat in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai vs Karnataka: Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal created history on Monday in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 by becoming the first batter to score 700 or more runs in two different editions of the tournament. Padikkal reached the milestone during Karnataka’s quarterfinal against Mumbai at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Needing 60 runs to cross 700 this season, he achieved it in the 24th over while finishing the match unbeaten on 81.

The 25-year-old had previously scored 737 runs in seven innings during the 2020-21 season. Only a few players, including Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Karun Nair, have crossed 700 runs in a single season, but Padikkal is now the only batter to do it twice. Padikkal is also close to breaking Jagadeesan’s record of 830 runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season. He has been the tournament’s leading run-scorer twice and still has matches remaining to repeat the feat.

This season, Padikkal has scored four centuries and two half-centuries. He started with 147 against Jharkhand and followed it with 124 against Kerala. After a low score of 22 against Tamil Nadu, he hit back with centuries of 113 and 108 against Puducherry and Tripura. He scored 91 against Rajasthan, 35 against Madhya Pradesh, and 81* against Mumbai on Monday.