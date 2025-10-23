Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna and Yashasvi Jaiswal Leave Uber Driver Surprised During Ride in Australia (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team: An Uber driver in Australia was left stunned after discovering his passengers were Indian cricketers Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The players are in Australia for the ongoing ODI series. A video circulating on social media shows the driver waiting for his pick-up. Moments later, the three cricketers entered the vehicle. The driver appeared surprised and looked at them in disbelief before starting the ride.

Jaisu, Jurel and Prasidh in an Uber ride in Adelaide 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/c3FuVP9PeN — Wren (@vyomanaut02) October 22, 2025

The clip also shows the group reaching their destination and exchanging brief words with the driver. Fans on social media reacted with amusement. Many noted how meeting famous personalities can leave anyone speechless. The players appeared relaxed and casual throughout the ride.

India lost the series 2-0 in Adelaide. Australia won by two wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Chasing 265, Matt Short scored 74, Cooper Connolly remained 61 not out and Mitch Owen added 36.

For India, Rohit Sharma top-scored with 73. Adam Zampa (4/60) and Xavier Bartlett (3/39) starred with the ball. The defeat marked Shubman Gill’s first series loss as ODI captain, with India failing to convert starts and defend a competitive total.