DPL 2025 Auction: Virender Sehwag’s Son Gets Big Money, Virat Kohli’s Nephew Also Picked

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction turned into a dramatic and emotional affair as Delhi’s next-gen cricketers stole the limelight, with familiar surnames dominating the headlines. Among the biggest talking points were the selections of Aaryavir Sehwag and Aryaveer Kohli—sons and nephews of Indian cricket icons. Aaryavir, the elder son of legendary India opener Virender Sehwag, emerged as one of the most expensive picks of the auction, fetching a hefty ₹8 lakh from Central Delhi Kings after an intense bidding war. A hard-hitting opener like his father, Aaryavir’s aggressive batting style has already drawn comparisons to the former Indian opener.

In a parallel spotlight, Aryaveer, the nephew of Virat Kohli, was picked by last season’s runners-up South Delhi Superstarz for ₹1 lakh. A talented leg-spinner, Aryaveer will have the opportunity to train under the leadership of Ayush Badoni, the Delhi Ranji Trophy captain and IPL star with Lucknow Super Giants. Notably, both Sehwag’s sons—Aaryavir and Vedant—had entered the auction, but Vedant Sehwag went unsold.

Two New Franchises Join DPL

In a bid to expand the league, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced the inclusion of two new franchises: Outer Delhi and New Delhi, taking the total number of competing teams to ten.

Big Names Register for Auction

The DPL 2025 auction pool featured several marquee players including Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, and breakout stars Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi.

Each franchise was allotted a purse of ₹1.5 crore, with the restriction of retaining only one player from the previous season. This move is expected to shake up team compositions and level the playing field across franchises. Among the most exciting stories to come out of the DPL is the meteoric rise of Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi. Both players, who impressed in the inaugural season of the DPL, were picked up in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Arya was signed by Punjab Kings, while Rathi found a spot with the Lucknow Super Giants, highlighting the DPL’s growing significance as a breeding ground for top-tier talent.