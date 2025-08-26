Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Fixtures, Squads, Venue and All You Need to Know

Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Schedule and Live Streaming: The Indian domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy on August 28 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. North Zone will face East Zone while Central Zone will play North East Zone in two quarterfinals. The winners will move to the semifinals to meet South Zone and West Zone. South Zone and West Zone qualified directly to the semifinals as they were finalists in the 2023 edition.

After a one-year break from the zonal format, when teams were picked by national selectors, the tournament has returned to the traditional zonal system this year.

Several big names will feature in the competition. West Zone includes Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. South Zone has Tilak Varma, Devdutt Padikkal and R Sai Kishore. Central Zone will rely on Dhruv Jurel, Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Yadav. East Zone has Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami and Riyan Parag. North Zone is led by Shubman Gill along with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule

Quarterfinal 1: North Zone vs East Zone, August 28-31

Quarterfinal 2: Central Zone vs North East Zone, August 28-31

Semifinal 1: South Zone vs TBC, September 4-7

Semifinal 2: West Zone vs TBC, September 4-7

Final: September 11-15

Duleep Trophy 2025 Squads

South Zone: Tilak Varma (captain), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vice-captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar.

East Zone: Ishan Kishan (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-captain), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammad Shami.

West Zone: Shardul Thakur (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala.

North Zone: Shubman Gill (captain), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vice-captain), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Central Zone: Dhruv Jurel (captain/wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed.

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Ankur Malik, Jehu Anderson, Aryan Bora, Techi Doria, Ashish Thapa, Sedezhalie Rupero, Karnajit Yumnam, Hem Chetri, Palzor Tamang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Pheiroijam Jotin, Ajay Lamabam Singh.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming

All matches will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Play will begin at 9.30 am. Fans can watch the tournament live on JioHotstar.