Duleep Trophy 2025: North Zone Reach 308/6 vs East Zone on Day 1; Ayush Badoni Top Scores

North Zone Cricket Team vs East Zone Cricket Team Match Scorecard: North Zone finished Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final 1 at 308 for six against East Zone on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Skipper Ankit Kumar won the toss and elected to bat after East Zone put them in. The side missed opener Shubman Gill due to injury, while East Zone were also without senior batter Abhimanyu Easwaran. North Zone openers Shubham Khajuria and Ankit Kumar gave the team a steady start by adding 49 runs. Spinner Manishi broke the stand, dismissing Kumar for 30. He later sent Khajuria back for 26 and also picked up Yash Dhull before lunch.

Stumps Day 1: North Zone - 308/6 in 75.2 overs (M J Dagar 28 off 22, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 42 off 92) #NZvEZ#DuleepTrophy#QF1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 28, 2025

Ayush Badoni then lifted North Zone with a counter-attacking 63 from 60 balls. His innings included seven boundaries. He added crucial runs with Dhull and later with Nishant Sindhu. However, Mukhtar Hussain ended his stay in the 43rd over with the score on 194.

Sindhu scored 47 before falling to Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal. Sahil Lotra followed soon after, dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhwan remained unbeaten on 42 along with Mayank Dagar on 28 at stumps.

Shami marked his return to red-ball cricket after recovering from Achilles surgery earlier this year. The senior pacer claimed one wicket in his comeback spell. North Zone closed the opening day at 308 for six and will look to push past 400 on Friday.

North Zone 1st innings – 308/6 in 75.2 overs

North Zone: Ayush Badoni 63, Nishant Sindhu 47, Yash Dhull 39, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 42*

East Zone: Manishi 3/90, Mohammed Shami 1/55

North Zone Vs East Zone Playing XIs

East Zone: Utkarsh Singh, Sharandeep Singh, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Sridam Paul, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukhtar Hussain, Mohammed Shami, Manishi, Mukesh Kumar

North Zone: Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar(c), Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Sahil Lotra, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mayank Dagar, Arshdeep Singh