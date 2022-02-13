Dusmantha Chameera sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 2 crore

Sri Lankan pacer Dusmantha Chameera was acquired by Lucknow for 1.80 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Sunday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru A bidding war for Chameera took place between a number of teams. He was earlier part of Royal Challengers Bangalore. In May 2018, Chameera was one of 33 cricketers to be awarded a national contract by Sri Lanka Cricket ahead of the 2018–19 season.In May 2021, in the third match against Bangladesh, Chameera took his first five-wicket haul in an ODI match and he was also the man of the match in the same match.

In the third ODI against South Africa on 7 September 2021, Chameera made an impressive match winning opening bowling performance. Finally, Sri Lanka won by 78 runs and Chameera adjudged man of the match as well.[20] Later the same month, Chameera was named in Sri Lanka's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.His no-ball in a game against Australia in the T20 World Cup was described by the press as "a contender for one of the worst deliveries of all-time", "worst ball bowled", and "one of the filthiest balls you will ever witness".