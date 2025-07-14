ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: India 112/8 at Lunch on Day 5 After Chris Woakes Removes Nitish Kumar Reddy (Watch Video)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India suffered a major blow just before lunch on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord’s as Nitish Kumar Reddy was dismissed for 13. The visitors reached 112 for eight in their second innings while chasing 193 for victory. India still need 81 runs with only two wickets in hand. England pacers maintained pressure throughout the morning session.

The perfect end to the morning session 😍



Just two wickets away now 👀 pic.twitter.com/ATYHcWYZFR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja and Reddy showed some resistance but Chris Woakes struck at the stroke of lunch to dismiss Reddy. Jadeja was unbeaten on 17 at the break.

India resumed the day at 58 for four but lost quick wickets in the morning session. Jofra Archer struck early by removing Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. Ben Stokes then dismissed KL Rahul who top-scored with 39.

England now look to finish the job quickly in the post-lunch session and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

England: 387 and 192

India: 387 and 112 for 8 in 39.3 overs (KL Rahul 39, Jofra Archer 3 for 41)

ENG vs IND Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.