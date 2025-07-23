ENG vs IND, 4th Test: Anshul Kamboj Makes Test Debut for India As England Win Toss, Elect to Bowl at Old Trafford; Check Playing XIs

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford on Wednesday, July 23. Both teams have made big changes to their line-ups for the crucial match. India handed a Test debut to pacer Anshul Kamboj while Sai Sudharsan was included in place of Karun Nair. Shardul Thakur also returned to the playing XI. The trio replaced the injured Akash Deep, Nitish Reddy and Nair.

India captain Shubman Gill said it was a “good toss to lose” and praised his team’s overall effort in the series despite losing key moments. “The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding,” Gill said at the toss. “Some crunch moments we've lost but we've won more sessions than them. All three Tests were intense. Looks like a good surface. Nice and hard. There’s some weather forecast for the next few days.”

England brought in spinner Liam Dawson for his first Test in eight years. He replaced Shoaib Bashir, who was ruled out due to injury. Stokes said the team had recovered well after the break following the third Test at Lord’s. “We’re going to have a bowl. Decent overhead conditions for bowling. Everyone left everything out on the field at Lord's,” Stokes said. “We’ve had three games go down to the final session which says a lot about the quality of the teams.”

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to be firm with some grass. Weather forecasts indicate a chance of rain during the match.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

England lead the five-match series 2-1.