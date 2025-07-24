ENG vs IND 4th Test: Jofra Archer Dismisses Rishabh Pant with Stunning Delivery as Stump Cartwheels and Replants Itself (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England fast bowler Jofra Archer produced one of the most stunning deliveries of the match to dismiss India's Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Thursday. Archer’s delivery sent Pant’s off-stump flying for a cartwheel before it replanted itself into the ground.

No better ASMR in cricket 🔊



Jofra Archer has Rishabh Pant's poles flying ✈️



Pant, playing with a fractured foot, had walked out to bat with a limp after the dismissal of Shardul Thakur. His brave effort earned applause from the crowd as he resumed his innings despite pain. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter had earlier retired hurt on 37 after suffering a blow to his right foot on Day 1.

Pant initially struggled but later found his rhythm. He struck three fours and two sixes in a fighting knock of 54 runs off 75 balls. However, in the 113th over of India’s first innings, Archer bowled a delivery from around the wicket that pitched on a good length and moved away sharply. The ball beat Pant’s bat and crashed into the off-stump.

The off stump flew in the air before it replanted itself in an unusual moment that drew gasps from players and spectators alike. The dismissal ended Pant’s gritty stay at the crease and was a key moment in England’s effort to wrap up the Indian innings.

India were all out for 358 in their first innings. Ben Stokes was the top performer with the ball and took five wickets.