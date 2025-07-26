ENG vs IND 4th Test, Manchester Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4 of England vs India Match at Old Trafford?

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: As India looks to stay alive in the ongoing five-Test series, all eyes are on the skies ahead of Day 4 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford. According to the forecast, light rain is expected in the morning session on Saturday. There is a 30 percent chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and the likelihood of rain increases to 50 percent around 1 p.m. However, the rest of the day is expected to remain dry but cloudy.

Cloud cover is forecast to remain heavy through the day at about 77 percent. The temperature is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius with a slight 9 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

These conditions could challenge India's batters in the second innings. With swing on offer under cloudy skies, England’s pace attack will aim to tighten their grip on the match and series.

England are in a strong position after scoring 544 for seven at stumps on Day 3. Joe Root made a superb 150 while Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 77. The hosts currently lead by 186 runs.

India will not only have to battle England’s bowlers but also the tricky Manchester weather as they attempt to stay alive in the five-match Test series.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: 544/7 (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 77, Ravindra Jadeja 2/117) vs India: 358 (Sai Sudharsan 61, Rishabh Pant 58, Ben Stokes 5/72).

England v India Day 3 Highlights