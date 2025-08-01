ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Zak Crawley Hits Fifty as England Reach 109/1 at Lunch on Day 2 at The Oval (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Zak Crawley scored an unbeaten 52 as England reached 109 for one at lunch on the second day of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Friday. Akash Deep gave India a much-needed breakthrough by removing Ben Duckett. Duckett scored 43 runs off 38 balls, including five fours and two sixes, before being caught behind.

England began their innings strongly, adding 92 runs in the first 13 overs. Crawley was batting on 52 runs from 43 balls with 12 fours. Ollie Pope was not out on 12 runs at the break. England trail India by 115 runs in the first innings. India was bowled out for 224 runs in 69.4 overs. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 runs. Gus Atkinson took five wickets for 33 runs.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India first innings 224 all out in 69.4 overs (Karun Nair 57, Sai Sudharsan 38; Gus Atkinson 5 for 33)

England first innings 109 for 1 in 16 overs (Zak Crawley 52 not out, Ben Duckett 43; Akash Deep 1 for 46)

