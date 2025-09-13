ENG vs SA 2025: Jos Buttler and Phil Salt Fire England to Their Highest Powerplay Total in T20Is Against South Africa

England on Friday, recorded the third-highest Powerplay total of all the time during the white ball match agasint South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester. English openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt brutal attack powers 100 in the first six overs of Powerplay for hosts.

Buttler scored 65 runs from 24 deliveries, scoring a half-century in just 18 balls. He was later dismissed for 83 from 30 balls. Philip Salt is currently playing on 113 in just 47 balls, including 15 fours and 5 sixes.

This performance by the duo openers pushes England towards the highest Powerplay score of all time, and the third-best of all time. The top score in the Powerplay of a T20Is is 113, scored by Australia's Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh against Scotland at Edinburgh in 2024.