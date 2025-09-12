PAK vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Pakistan Beat Oman by 93 Runs in Group A Match

Pakistan cricket team's clinical performance on Friday, against Oman, gained +4.650 points in Asia Cup 2025, now stands below India at the second position in a Group A table, while India's record win against UAE on Wednesday gave the men in blue +10.483 points.

Pakistan won the Asia Cup 2025 opening game with a dominating 93-run victory against debutant Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, giving a boost to the men in green ahead of a crucial clash with India on Sunday. Salman Agha's boys posted 160 runs in 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, while Mohammad Haris scored 66 of 43 crucial runs, including seven fours and three sixes.

For Oman, Aamir Kaleem and Shah Faisal picked three wickets apiece. In the chase of 161, Oman were bundled out for 67 runs. Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem and Saim Ayub overpowered Oman with a dominant win.

In a post-match presentation, skipper Salman Ali Agha said, "We have been playing really good cricket, and I’ve said this many time, in last 2–3 months, we have played well. We just need to continue playing good cricket, and if we execute our plans, we’re good enough to beat any team."

Further on the batting performance, he said, "In batting we still need to improve, but our bowling was outstanding. Even Shaheen in his second spell was brilliant, and Faheem also bowled really well."