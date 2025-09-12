PAK vs OM, Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris Smashes 50 Against Oman

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris scored fifty off just 32 balls in Pakistan’s opening match against Oman in Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 12. Haris electrified the Dubai International Stadium, racing to his half-century with 3 sixes and 5 fours as Pakistan looked to set a commanding total.

Haris’s knock provided Pakistan with early momentum in the Group A clash, where they are considered clear favourites against tournament debutants Oman. There is also a good partnership between Haris and Sahibzada Farhan, helping Pakistan build a platform in the first six overs.

Mohammad Haris with back to back boundaries to close out the Powerplay 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yixrCEAW64 — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) September 12, 2025

With senior players absent, Haris’s explosive batting has given Pakistan’s campaign a perfect jump-start as they aim for a deep run in the tournament. Haris connecting well, another big slog sweep for six, and some creativity as well as he plays a hard fine sweep over the head of fine leg inside the circle for four. Pakistan now at 89/2 in 11 overs after Sahibzada Farhan lost his wicket.