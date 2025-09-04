ENG vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs South Africa Match in India

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England won the toss and opted to bowl in the second One-Day International against South Africa at Lord’s in London on Thursday, September 4, 2025. England made one change with Saqib Mahmood coming in for Baker. South Africa made two changes with Matthew comes in for Tony while Senuran replaces Mulder, who is out due to illness. Captain Harry Brook said the team expects some help for bowlers at the start and is ready to put pressure on the Proteas. "We are gonna have a bowl. There'll be a bit in it at the start. Put that behind us, it's a new day, we feel like the series starts today for us. We always look to put pressure on them. Saqib comes in for Baker," he said during the toss.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said they would have preferred to bowl but will adapt quickly with the bat. "We would have looked to bowl considering the conditions. We got to do the job with the bat and assess the conditions quickly. Tony misses out. Matthew comes in. Mulder misses out due to illness and Senuran comes in. Today's another important day for us. We got to keep things simple. Nothing really changes. They'll probably come harder at us,"Bavuma said.

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Toss Update 🪙



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have won the toss and elected to Bowl first.



🔄 Two changes for the Proteas in the second ODI: Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi are replaced by Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthusamy.



Here’s our starting XI for today’s clash. 🏏#WozaNawepic.twitter.com/lB81pfYKAt — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 4, 2025

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

The starting XI for Lord’s! 🔥



Toss done and we’re bowling at the Home of Cricket 🏏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2025

England struggled in all departments of the game in the first ODI and will look to improve their batting to keep the series alive. South Africa, led by captain Temba Bavuma, will aim to replicate their strong performance from the opening match, especially with the ball. In India, the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network channels including Sony Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 5. Fans can also watch the match online through the Sony Liv app and website. Viewers need a subscription to stream the game on mobile devices, laptops or connected TVs.

England host South Africa in a blockbuster limited-overs showdown! 🏏 ⚔️



3 ODIs & 3 T20Is starting tomorrow only on the TV channels of Sony Sports Network & Sony LIV. 📺#SonySportsNetwork#ENGvRSApic.twitter.com/sDRWcZbYpV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 1, 2025

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Key Info, Live Telecast and Streaming

Match: England vs South Africa 2nd ODI

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM IST (5:45 PM IST Delayed due to wet outfield)

Toss Timing: 5:00 PM IST (5:15 PM IST Delayed due to wet outfield)

Venue: Lord’s, London

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network channels

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

ENG v SA ODI series



The toss for the second ODI between England and South Africa at Lord’s Cricket Ground has been delayed by 15 minutes due to light rain.



Revised Times

Toss - 13:45pm

Play - 14:15pm#WozaNawepic.twitter.com/iSoDcNrD8c — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 4, 2025

England vs South Africa 2nd ODIWeather Report, Pitch Report of Lord's, London

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Weather Report

There is a 90 percent chance of rain during the match. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will drop to 11 degrees Celsius.

The final international match day of the summer at the Home of Cricket. pic.twitter.com/PRQYpnOhqM — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) September 4, 2025

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s offers a sporting surface for white-ball cricket. It generally supports batsmen for the majority of the innings. Bowlers get some assistance when the ball is new. Teams usually prefer to bat first to post a competitive total and put pressure on the opposition.

Historically, 43 of the 86 ODIs at Lord’s have been won by teams batting first. The average first innings total is 231. Teams batting first should aim for 280 to 290 runs to secure an advantage. New ODI rules allow the bowling side to select one of two balls after the 34th over. This can create reverse swing and make hitting sixes in the last ten overs challenging.