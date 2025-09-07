ENG vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs South Africa Match in India

England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the third and final ODI of the series at The Rose Bowl on Sunday, September 7, 2025. "We are going to bowl first, early morning game and there could be a bit in the pitch. Two changes for us - Wiaan Mulder is back after his illness. We've been playing some good cricket, have had a nice feeling of working together," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said during the toss.
England captain Harry Brook said his side would have bowled first as well. "We would have bowled first as well. Just rotation as Saqib misses out, just be aggressive with both bat and ball. Looks like a good wicket, would have fancied our chances of chasing," Brook said.
The Proteas have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches and are now aiming for a clean sweep. England, on the other hand, will be playing for pride as they try to avoid a whitewash. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, England have managed to win only one bilateral series. In the first ODI, England failed to bat through 50 overs. In the second game at Lord’s, they put up a fight while chasing 330 but fell just five runs short. Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries but Matthew Breetzke’s 85 proved decisive for South Africa. The match will be televised in India on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.
England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming Info
Match: England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI
Date: Sunday, September 7
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Start time: 3:30 PM IST
Toss time: 3:00 PM IST
Live telecast in India: Sony Sports Network
Live streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website
England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Weather Report, Pitch Report of The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Weather report
There is a 25 percent chance of rain during the match in Southampton. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22°C and the minimum around 12°C. Conditions may bring slight interruptions but overall play is expected.
Pitch report
The Rose Bowl surface is likely to offer balance for both batters and bowlers. It has produced competitive matches across formats in the past and Sunday’s contest is expected to be no different. A score of 310 to 320 while batting first is considered par at this venue. Teams winning the toss are likely to bat first to stay ahead in the game.
England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Codi Yusuf, Nandre Burger
England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid