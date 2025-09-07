ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his team would use the conditions wisely and target the shorter side to hit sixes. "We would have bowled first as well. We did score a lot of runs in the first game. We are at a stage where toss shouldn't dictate the results. We have a lot of variety in our bowling attack. At times you get more wickets towards the shorter part of the ground. Sometimes it is risk vs reward. I got hit in the ribs. Just carrying a little of bit niggle.As a professional, we need to manage these niggles. This is a very good oppurtunity to put our best foot forward. Same team," he said during the toss.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl in the final #ZIMvSL T20I at Harare Sports Club.



Who will come out tops in the series decider ❓#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/E729dOWr8D — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 7, 2025

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his side would have bowled first as well. "We gonna have a bowl. Venue stats says bowling first helps. We should use the conditions wisely. We will try to hit sixes on the shorter side. A big defeat. But it is important to come back strong and fresh. In T20s, there is always pressure. The team who make less mistakes wins more often," Asalanka said.

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning victory in the second T20I on Saturday. Led by Sikandar Raza, they bowled out Sri Lanka for 80, their second-lowest T20I total, and chased the target in under 15 overs with five wickets remaining. It was only Zimbabwe’s second win in eight T20I matches against the visitors. Sri Lanka had won the series opener by four wickets and also took the ODI series 2-0. The third T20I will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode app and website. Viewers need a subscription to access the streaming on mobile, laptops, or connected TVs.

𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝟮𝟬𝗜 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿!



With Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka locked at 1-1, who will claim victory at Harare Sports Club this afternoon?



First ball at 1330 (CAT)#ZIMvSL#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/VTqvXP0Bv9 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 7, 2025

ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Start time: 5:00 PM IST

Toss time: 4:30 PM IST

Live telecast in India: No TV channel will broadcast the match

Live streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Weather Report, Pitch Report of Harare

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 28°C while the minimum will drop to 14°C. The pitch is expected to be good for batting, with some early assistance for seamers. Spinners could play a key role as the match progresses.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani