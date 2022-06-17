England break ODI world record as defending champions smash Netherlands for 498, highest 50-over score ever

England have broken their own record for the highest ODI score after blasting 498-4 in the first ODI against the Netherlands at Amstelveen.Jos Buttler was the star of the show for England as he struck the second-fastest 150 in ODI history off 65 balls, falling just one delivery short of equalling AB de Villiers' record. Buttler was the third Englishman to score a century in the innings, following Phil Salt and Dawid Malan.

Salt's 122 off 93 balls was his first hundred in an England shirt, while Malan's 125 off 109 balls meant he became just the third England batter to reach three figures in all formats after Buttler. Netherlands got rid of Jason Roy early but Salt and Malan engineered a 200-plus stand while compiling their respective tons. Morgan promoted Buttler to take advantage of that sparkling partnership and he didn't disappoint. Netherlands just kept feeding him the slot balls and he rarely refused the offer. Livingstone, walking in with five overs to spare, made the most of the remaining deliveries and belted them to all corners, giving a stiff fight to his partner at the other end.

