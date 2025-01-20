IND vs ENG T20 Series 2025: India vs England Match Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Time, Venue, Squads and All You Need To Know

India will host England in a five-match T20I series, beginning January 22 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The series will feature matches in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai, with the final game scheduled for February 2 at Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule includes:

1st T20I : January 22, Kolkata

: January 22, Kolkata 2nd T20I : January 25, Chennai

: January 25, Chennai 3rd T20I : January 28, Rajkot

: January 28, Rajkot 4th T20I : January 31, Pune

: January 31, Pune 5th T20I: February 2, Mumbai

Team Announcements

India announced its 15-member squad for the T20I series, led by Suryakumar Yadav. Notable players include Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami. England’s squad, captained by Jos Buttler, features key players such as Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, and Jofra Archer.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel.

England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jos Buttler (C), Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch live streaming of all matches on the JioCinema app and website.

