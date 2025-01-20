Mohammed Shami Joins Team India After Long-Injury Layoff, Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st T20I (Watch Video)

Mohammed Shami has joined Team India after his long injury layoff, and will be seen participating in IND vs ENG T20I 2025 Series. Shami underwent his first training session on return on Sunday at Eden Gardens. Shami could be first seen getting a welcome hug from bowling coach Morne Morkel and then showcasing the pacer's training at Eden Gardens ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025, which takes place on January 22.

Shami's rhythm improved with each delivery, as he extracted bounce and movement, troubling the batters on multiple occasions. However, young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel managed to take on Shami, hitting some aggressive strokes, providing the veteran with a stern test. Despite a taxing session, Shami continued to bowl at full steam for nearly 45 minutes without requiring assistance from the team's physiotherapist or strength and conditioning coach.

Shami was seen as a late inclusion for Team India in the five-match Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but was not picked, raking up a debate.Shami's inclusion in the T20I squad marks a significant moment as the team looks to bolster its pace attack ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan.