Rishabh Pant Named Lucknow Super Giants Captain for IPL 2025

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The announcement was made on Star Sports during the show 'LSG Special Live', which also featured the franchise owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka.

Goenka expressed confidence in Pant’s leadership and abilities. “The amount of strategising revolved around Rishabh. It was done keeping him in mind,” Goenka said. He added, “I believe time will prove that he is not only the most expensive player in IPL history but also the best player in IPL.”

Pant’s appointment comes after LSG released former captain K.L. Rahul ahead of the November 2024 mega auction. The franchise secured Pant’s services for a record-breaking sum of Rs 27 crore during the auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Pant will work alongside head coach Justin Langer. LSG retained five players before the auction: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan.

Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction, had been part of their setup since 2016. He was made captain in 2021 following an injury to Shreyas Iyer and continued in the role for IPL 2022.

The 27-year-old returned to competitive cricket in IPL 2024 after recovering from a near-fatal car accident in December 2022. He resumed his role as captain of Delhi Capitals that season and scored 446 runs. Despite his efforts, the team had another average campaign.

Pant’s strong performance in IPL 2024 earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad. India went on to win the tournament.

The new season is set to begin on March 21. Pant will lead LSG as they aim for their first IPL title.