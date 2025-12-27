England End 5,468-Day Wait With Historic Test Win Over Australia at MCG (VIDEO)

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England ended their long wait for a Test victory in Australia with a memorable four-wicket win over the hosts in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2025-26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Harry Brook struck the winning boundary to seal the chase and end a 5,468-day wait since England’s previous Test win in Australia, which came in January 2011. The victory sparked loud celebrations among England supporters inside a packed MCG.

Chasing a modest target of 175, England completed the run chase in just over 32 overs. The match finished in under two days for the second time in the ongoing series. Jacob Bethell played a key role with a composed 40 off 46 balls in challenging batting conditions.

England had gone 18 consecutive Tests in Australia without a win, making the result one of their most significant away victories in recent years. Despite the triumph, England still trail 3-1 in the five-match series, which Australia have already secured. The win helped England avoid a series whitewash.

The result also marked personal milestones for senior players. Joe Root recorded his first Test victory in Australia after 17 previous attempts, while captain Ben Stokes won a Test on Australian soil for the first time in his 13th appearance there.

England’s aggressive intent was clear from the start of the chase. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley attacked Australia’s bowlers, adding 45 runs inside the first six overs. Mitchell Starc broke the opening stand by bowling Duckett for 34 with a sharp yorker.

England promoted Brydon Carse to No. 3, but the move did not work as he was dismissed while attempting an attacking shot. Bethell then kept the momentum going after tea and shared a useful partnership with Crawley. Both fell in quick succession to Scott Boland.

Late wickets for Joe Root and Ben Stokes raised brief hopes for Australia, but Brook and Jamie Smith calmly guided England home without further alarm.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 132 in their second innings in just over 34 overs. Brydon Carse led the attack with four wickets for 34 runs, while Stokes claimed three wickets. Travis Head offered brief resistance with 46 before Carse dismissed him to trigger another collapse.

Usman Khawaja fell for a second-ball duck, and Alex Carey managed only four. Steve Smith and Cameron Green attempted to steady the innings, but after lunch Australia lost four wickets for 13 runs. Jhye Richardson was the final wicket, with Smith left unbeaten on 24.

Australia faced fewer than 80 overs across both innings, marking their quickest double collapse in a Test match since 1928. The series now moves to its final Test with Australia holding an unassailable lead.

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day two of five):

Australia 152 (Neser 35; Tongue 5-45) and 132 (Head 46; Carse 4-34).

England 110 (Brook 41; Neser 4-45) and 178-6 (Bethell 40, Crawley 37).

England won by four wickets; Australia lead series 3-1.