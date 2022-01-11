England spinner Matt Parkinson extends contract with Lancashire Cricket

England bowler Matt Parkinson has extended his contract with Lancashire Cricket until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Parkinson has made 106 appearances for the Red Rose since making his First-Class debut against Warwickshire in 2016 - when he achieved a rare feat in becoming only the second English leg-spinner to take five wickets on debut in the post-war era.

"It is a great feeling to know that I will be playing my cricket at Emirates Old Trafford for another two seasons and hopefully many more after that," said Parkinson in a statement as per Lancashire's website.

"The Club has shown great faith in me since my early days in the Academy as a 13-year-old and I hope that my performances in recent years have repaid their trust and will continue to do so," he added.

The nine-time England international has become a key component in all three formats for Glen Chapple's side and is widely regarded as one of T20 cricket's most-feared spin bowlers, claiming 103 wickets in the format at an average of 17 and an economy of just 7.5.

Director of Cricket Mark Chilton also commented: "Parky is regarded as one of the world's best white ball spinners and we are thrilled that we have secured his services for at least another two seasons.

"His red ball bowling has improved immensely in the last couple of years and, even at 25, Matt is now one of our more experienced players with over 100 appearances in all formats behind him."

In 2021, Parkinson enjoyed his most productive summer in red-ball cricket taking 36 wickets at an average of just over 20, helping Lancashire to finish second in the County Championship.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor