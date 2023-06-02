Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill, netizens ask "what's brewing"

London [UK], June 2 : Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted hanging out with British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill.

According to a report in Page Six, DiCaprio dined with the Oscar-winning actor. DiCaprio's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken and other friends also accompanied the pair.

The pictures from their meeting have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the images, the 'Titanic' star could be seen keeping a low profile as he left the Chiltern Firehouse in London Tuesday.

DiCaprio sported his usual look, rocking a black bomber jacket, jeans, white sneakers and his signature baseball cap.

He also concealed his face with a black face mask that covered everything but his eyes.

Interestingly, DiCaprio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes with Gill a week ago.

Gill and DiCaprio's pictures have sparked duo's dating rumours.

"What's brewing between the two?" a social media user asked.

"Woah woah....seems like he is dating Gill," another one wrote.

This outing comes nearly a month after DiCaprio reunited with former girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Gill is a 28-year-old model who was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom on 27 April 1995. Her roots are in India where her grandparents were born in the state of Punjab.

