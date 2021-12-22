England's David Lloyd retires from cricket commentary after 22 long years

Former England cricketer and celebrated commentator David Lloyd retired from commentary duties with broadcaster Sky Sports on Tuesday. In a statement, he told that it was an “immense privilege” for him to try and bring the sports he loves into people’s homes. Continuing further he revealed that the biggest highlight of his commentary career was sharing the commentary box with his “broadcasting hero Bill Lawry”. He added that it was a pleasure for him to work alongside all-time greats like Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Shane Warne, Shaun Pollock, and Ian Smith.

Llyod in the statement further added that with the passing of Bob Willis in 2019 and after the departure of David Gower, Ian Botham and Michael Holding the commentary box ” feels a little emptier.” The 74-year-old David Lloyd who has scored over 19000 first-class runs in his career further added that he is leaving the Sky Sports Broadcasting duties in some immensely capable hands. Earlier, David Lloyd after saying goodbye to professional cricket became a first-class umpire, and then he became a coach and a commentator. In 1996 he was named England’s coach and he departed after the World Cup in 1999 after that he once again returned to commentating with Sky Sports and became a regular on coverage of England’s Test and ODI games.

