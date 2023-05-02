'Everything we see is a perspective..': Kohli's drops cryptic post after altercation with Gambhir

New Delhi, May 2 Virat Kohli once again has been at the center of attention, particularly due to his contentious interaction with Gautam Gambhir following the IPL 2023 game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

Kohli and Gambhir had a heated exchange of words after the match and players of both teams had to intervene and separate the two to control things before it went out of hand.

The incident took place after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in a low scoring thriller. Gambhir and Kohli were then seen exchanging words and players of both teams had to intervene. Gambhir initially pulled away an LSG player who was talking to Kohli.

Videos have surfaced on social media that show Kohli and Gambhir exchanging words and an animated LSF mentor, expressing his resentment at something said or done by Kohli, being stopped by LSG players from charging at his former India teammate.

Kohli, in the meantime, dropped a cryptic post on his social media handle. The quote he used was from the former Roman Emperor, Marcus Aurelius, who ruled from 161 to 180 AD and was a philosopher as well.

In his Instagram story, the former skipper posted; "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

Earlier, Kohli also got involved in a verbal spat with LSG fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during the customary handshake after the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor