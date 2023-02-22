Ex-Australia skipper Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters

New Delhi, Feb 22 Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced on Wednesday that former Australia captain Aaron Finch will be playing in LLC Masters in Doha.

Finch, Australia's 2021 Men's T20 World Cup winning captain, retired from international cricket on February 6, 2023.

"I am really excited to be joining Legends League Cricket, I think it is a fantastic initiative and looking forward to playing with and against a lot of high quality former international cricketers," he said in a media release issued by the tournament.

Apart from Finch, the list of confirmed players for LLC Masters include Eoin Morgan, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth. Abdul Razzak and Isuru Udana will also be playing for the first time in Legends League Cricket.

"When we started Legend League Cricket, we were sure to bring in every player back into the field, who has retired from international cricket. Most of the cricketers went on, to either become commentators, coaches or open their cricket academy, despite having lots of cricket left in them. Even the fans want to see them in action.

It gives immense satisfaction and happiness to welcome Aaron to be on board to play with us at LLC Masters," said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket.

Finch retired as Australia's leading run-scorer in men's T20Is, amassing 3120 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike-rate of 142.53. His highest score in the format is 172 off 76 balls, made against Zimbabwe in 2018, smashing 10 sixes and 16 fours, which is also the highest T20I knock of all-time.

Co-incidentally, he had held the previous best score, through his 156 off 63 balls against England in Southampton in 2013. Finch led Australia in a world record 76 men's T20Is, as well as in 55 out of the 146 ODIs he played, apart from five Test matches.

Finch, a member of Australia's 2015 Men's ODI World Cup winning team, had retired from ODIs in September last year but continued to lead the side in T20Is, including in their unsuccessful Men's T20 World Cup defence on home soil last year.

