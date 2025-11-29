Faf Du Plessis Pulls Out of IPL 2026 Auction, Set to Play PSL

Faf du Plessis has announced that he will not enter his name in the upcoming IPL auction. The veteran batter confirmed that he will instead take part in the Pakistan Super League. The decision was made public on Sunday, 29 November, just two weeks before the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi on 15 December. In his statement, du Plessis said the decision carried deep emotion after spending more than a decade in the tournament. He thanked the franchises he represented and the fans who supported him throughout his IPL journey. He added that this step is not a farewell to India and that he hopes to return in the future.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person,” du Plessis said in an official statement. “To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years — thank you. Your support has meant the world. Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye — you'll see me again,” he added.

“This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It's an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy,” said du Plessis. “A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon,” he added.

Du Plessis first joined Chennai Super Kings in 2013 and became a key part of the side through his steady run scoring and sharp fielding. He played seven seasons for CSK and also featured for Rising Pune Supergiant during the two years when CSK were suspended. One of his finest campaigns came in 2021 when he played a vital role in CSK’s title win. He scored 633 runs that season and finished second in the Orange Cap race. CSK later released him ahead of the 2022 mega auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed him soon after and handed him the captaincy. He led the side for three seasons and produced strong returns, including a standout 2023 season where he made 730 runs.

He moved to Delhi Capitals for the 2025 season and scored 202 runs before an injury ended his tournament. Over 14 IPL seasons, du Plessis scored 4,773 runs at an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 135.78. His performances placed him among the most consistent overseas players in the league’s history.