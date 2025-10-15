Fatima Sana’s Four-for Helps Pakistan Restrict England to 133/9 in Rain-Hit ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash (VIDEO)

Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana produced a brilliant spell to restrict four-time champions England to 133 for nine in a rain-shortened 31-over ICC Women’s World Cup match on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Fatima Sana gets another and wins the battle between the skippers and Nat Sciver-Brunt has to depart 💪



Watch #ENGvPAK LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJhcBpic.twitter.com/m1Gl8lEu2O — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 15, 2025

Sana led from the front with figures of 4 for 27, as Pakistan put up their best bowling performance of the tournament after losing their first three games. England were reduced to 54 for five by the 10th over, with Sana dismissing opener Tammy Beaumont for four, skipper Heather Knight for 18, and in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt for four.

Rain interrupted play when England were struggling at 79 for seven in 25 overs. After the resumption, England added 54 runs in the remaining six overs. Charlie Dean top-scored with 33 as England, who had won all three of their previous matches by big margins, found it difficult to recover.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl. England made two changes, bringing in Emma Lamb and Sarah Glenn for Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell. Pakistan included Aliya Riaz and Omaima Sohail in the playing eleven.

Scorecard: England 133 for 9 in 31 overs (Charlie Dean 33; Fatima Sana 4/27, Sadia Iqbal 2/16).