FIFA World Cup Greatest Games: Italy 1-1 France (2006)

Italy won the World Cup after beating France 5–3 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1–1 draw at the conclusion of extra time. The match had been surrounded mostly around France's Zinedine Zidane and Italy's Marco Materazzi: this was the last match for the former for France, both were scorers in the final, and also embroiled in an incident in extra time that led to Zidane's sending off after he headbutted Materazzi. The incident was the subject of much analysis following the match. Italy's Andrea Pirlo was awarded the Man of the Match, and Zidane was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament. Italy's victory was their first world title in 24 years, and their fourth overall, putting them one ahead of Germany and only one behind Brazil.

