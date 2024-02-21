French Paraglider Who Strayed Away from Panchgani Lands in Dighanchi Village After Being in the Air for Six Hours

Diganchi: A paraglider from Panchgani in Satara district landed in the field of deputy sarpanch Tejshree More at Diganchi (Taluka Atpadi) around 5 pm on Monday. Pierre Alex, a French national who had come to India for a holiday, spent nearly six hours paragliding from Panchgani. A large crowd had gathered to see Alex after he landed at his farm on Avalai Road. The youths hosted and sent the foreign guest to Panchgani in a private vehicle. Last week too, Pierre Alex had wandered into Itki in Sangola taluka.

Many French nationals come to India for holidays. They reach Panchgani in Satara district for paragliding. Often, paragliders get overwhelmed by the lack of wind. The same thing happened with Pierre Alex on Monday. After leaving Panchgani, he was in the air for about six hours. He landed safely on the floor at Diganchi. Vikas More, Vasudev Pujari, Mahadev Pusavale, Sachin Mainkar, Sandeep Dharmadhikari, Yuvraj Chavan, and others looked after him. He was sent to Panchgani in a private vehicle.

Appreciation for the helping spirit

A young man from Diganchi spoke in English to Pierre Alex, who had come from Panchgani. When asked what he thought of India, he appreciated the attitude of helping the citizens of India. "I was overwhelmed to see so many people coming to my aid even after I landed here," he said, adding that "this Indian culture is not seen in other countries".