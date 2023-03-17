Former Australia captain Tim Paine announces retirement

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has announced retirement from first-class cricket effective immediately. He walked through a guard of honour on the final day of his career for Tasmania and got pretty emotional. Paine led Australia in a handful of Test matches after sandpaper saga and also created history by retaining the Ashes in England. Overall, Paine played 35 Tests, 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is for his country while featuring in a mammoth 154 FC games, 136 List A and 81 T20 matches during his career that last for almost two decades.

Tim Paine played seven matches for Tasmania this season and mustered 156 runs in 11 innings. He didn't hit a single fifty or century. More than the bat, the cricketer was known for his exceptional wicket-keeping and for the same reason, he had made his comeback for Australia ahead of the Ashes 2017 after a 7-year long gap. Tim Paine didn't attend even a the post-match press conference after retirement on the final day of Tasmania's game but their captain Jordan Silk praised him a lot for his contribution.