Tim Paine hints at taking up coaching role post retirement as a player

Hobart, March 25 Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has hinted that he is likely to take up a coaching role following his retirement as a player from all forms of cricket in recent times.

The 38-year old Paine had captained Australia in 23 Tests since the Sandpaper gate in Cape Town in March 2018. He played his last domestic match for his state team Tasmania against Queensland in Sheffield Shield at the Blundstone Arena last week.

"I came in the doors at Cricket Tasmania when I was 12 years old ... 26 years ago, which is a long time. It's an emotional time when you move on from something that you love doing and you care deeply about, but I'll still be involved in the game of cricket," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, while adding he's in discussions with Cricket Tasmania over coaching role.

Paine had stepped down as Australia's Test captain days before the start of the 2021/22 Ashes at home when he was accused of sending lewd text messages to a Cricket Tasmania official earlier on in his career.

He then played for Tasmania as well as Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) despite not having a state contract.

"I just wanted to have one more year with Tassie and finish on a positive note with some good memories. To come back and do that, it was nice to finish on my home ground," the wicket-keeper added.

Paine, who received his Baggy Green from Ricky Ponting at Lord's in July 2010, revealed it had been an emotional time for him ever since his retirement news was made public.

"My phone has been going berserk, from all around the world as well, which is nice. It's made me a bit emotional reading some of the messages and social media stuff people have sent," he said.

He signed off by saying playing a part in Tasmania clinching its first Sheffield Shield title in 2006-07 in the company of Damien Wright and Michael Di Venuto will be a cherished memory for him as a player.

"To play in that (Tasmanian) team with Damien Wright, Michael Di Venuto and Dan Marsh and guys I looked up to and them having long careers and never being able to win, I think that was a real moment I'll never forget," Paine said.

"For myself and George Bailey and 'Hilfy' (Ben Hilfenhaus) to come into that side and help those older guys win a Sheffield Shield ... was something I'll hold very closely for the rest of my life," he concluded.

