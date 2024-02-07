Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting Gives Major Update on Rishabh Pant's Availability for IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals' star cricketer Rishabh Pant is set to make a triumphant return to the cricket field after a challenging year-long battle with injuries. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, who suffered a harrowing car accident in December 2022, endured multiple injuries that sidelined him from the sport for over a year. His absence was felt keenly as he missed significant tournaments including the IPL 2023, Asia Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, and various Test series representing India.

However, recent developments indicate that Pant is ready to stage a comeback in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The confirmation comes from none other than the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, who expressed optimism about Pant's return to action. Ponting revealed that Pant has been diligently working on regaining his fitness and has commenced his training regime, showing promising signs of recovery.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet," was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

“You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year," Ponting said.

"But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed," he added.

Pant wants to play every game of the season but Ponting added that getting 10 games from him will be a bonus for the side.

"He's such a dynamic player. He's obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year. If you understand the journey he's been on the last 12-13 months, it was a horrific incident. One that I know he feels very lucky to have even survived, let alone have the chance to play cricket again," the veteran batter said.

"We'll just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can be out there and play. Even if it's not all the games, if we can manage him through 10 of the 14 games or whatever that might be then whatever games you can get out of him will be a bonus," he added.

In Pant's absence, opener David Warner took the captaincy role as Delhi Capitals finished second-last in IPL 2023 with only five wins in 14 matches.

With a balanced squad, Ponting is expecting good results in this edition of the premier tournament with a good bunch of overseas talents.

"With Harry Brook coming into the set-up as well, so Warner, [Mitch] Marsh, Harry Brook, we've got some really good overseas batters. Marsh and Warner will bat up the top somewhere and Harry Brook has been finishing off with England, so he'll probably play a finishing role for us there," Ponting said.

"[If] we can get [Anrich] Nortje and Jhye Richardson fit, and with the two spin options we've got with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav we've got a really good squad that to be fair has probably underperformed the last couple of years, so we've got some work to do," Ponting added.