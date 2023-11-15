World Cup 2023 Semi-Final : Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting for most runs in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli scored yet another half-century to surpass the legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting in the record for most runs in ODI cricket. Ponting had scored 13704 in 365 ODI innings and was ranked third after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the record chart. With 13705* runs in 279 ODI innings, Kohli is now only behind Sachin and Sangakkara in the record for most runs in international 50-over cricket. Kohli will become the first-ever cricketer to score 50 ODI hundreds if he scores a century today and can also break Sachin's record for most runs in ODI World Cup edition, 673 runs in 2003.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the batter to hit most number of sixes in World Cups, blasting his 50th maximum in the semifinal match against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here. Rohit hammered four sixes in his 29-ball 47. He started by lofting Trent Boult over the extra-cover boundary for his first six of the day in the third over and then struck Tim Southee for a six in the fourth over, flicking a ball landing on good length. In the course of his blazing knock, the India captain went past the record for most sixes in World Cups held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle