Ind vs Eng: Joe Root Makes History, Surpasses Ricky Ponting As Highest Run-Scorer Against India in Tests

England cricket star Joe Root has etched his name in the record books by surpassing Australian legend Ricky Ponting as the highest run-scorer against India in Test matches. Root achieved this milestone during the second innings of the first Test in Hyderabad, where he scored 2 runs off six deliveries. With a total of 2557* Test runs against India and England, Root surpassed the previous record held by Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 2535 runs in matches against England.

Root's consistent performance against India is highlighted by his remarkable average of 62.31, boasting 9 centuries and 10 half-centuries in 26 Tests. His proficiency against Indian bowlers is underscored by a staggering average of 49.05 from 21 innings on Indian soil, a commendable feat given the challenging spin-friendly conditions.

Not only has Root matched Ponting's record, but he is also on the brink of another milestone: becoming only the fifth visiting Test batter to score over 1000 runs in India. His adaptability and skill are evident in his use of the sweep shot, contributing to 31.4 percent of his runs against spin in India.

At 33 years old, Joe Root shows no signs of slowing down, amassing a Test career tally of 11,447 runs and a batting average of 49.99, including 30 centuries. He remains a formidable force in international cricket.

In the second session, India's Jasprit Bumrah provided a double breakthrough, ending the partnership of Ben Duckett and Joe Root. Despite an LBW decision against Duckett not being reviewed by India, replays indicated that it would have been overturned, visibly frustrating Bumrah. However, the Indian pace spearhead redeemed himself by dismissing Duckett with a vicious inswinger, sending his off-stump cartwheeling in the next over. Earlier in the match, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley for 31 off 33, but England remained unfazed, continuing to attack the Indian spinners throughout the first session.