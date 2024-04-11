IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Claims Virat Kohli's Wicket for Just 3 Runs in MI vs RCB Clash (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024, was dismissed cheaply by Jasprit Bumrah as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) struggled in their Thursday night encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli, who has an Orange Cap with five scores of 20 or more, managed just 3 runs off 9 balls before edging an inswinger from Bumrah to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan in the third over. The dismissal left the Wankhede crowd disappointed.

This marked the fourth time Bumrah has dismissed Kohli in the IPL since 2019. In those encounters, Kohli has only managed 41 runs, averaging a little over 10. It was also Kohli's first single-digit score in IPL 2024. Earlier this week, Kohli scored the first century of the season, a 113-not-out knock against Rajasthan Royals. He also holds the record for most fifties at Wankhede Stadium with five, where he previously averaged 47.6 runs in the IPL.

Adding to RCB's woes, England debutant Will Jacks fell cheaply for 8 in the powerplay. Akash Madhwal claimed the wicket. Despite Bumrah bowling only one over in the powerplay, a strategic decision by captain Hardik Pandya, RCB managed for 2 thanks to some big hits from skipper Faf du Plessis.