Jasprit Bumrah Makes IPL History with Second 5-Wicket Haul for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah produced a fiery spell on Thursday, April 11, at Wankhede Stadium to dismantle the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting lineup. After MI captain Hardik Pandya elected to field first, Bumrah struck early, dismissing Virat Kohli for just 3 runs in the third over.

However, it was Bumrah's third spell that proved decisive. He ripped through the RCB middle order, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries in both the 17th and 19th overs. His victims included Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Bumrah finished with an impressive 5-21 in his four overs.

This performance marked Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in the IPL. His previous five-wicket haul came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Notably, Bumrah becomes the first Mumbai Indians player to achieve this feat twice in the IPL.

Across all tournaments, Bumrah joins Lasith Malinga as the only Mumbai Indians players with multiple five-wicket hauls. Malinga achieved the feat in a 2012 Champions League T20 match against Chennai Super Kings. Bumrah also becomes the fourth player in IPL history to register two five-wicket hauls, joining James Faulkner, Jaydev Unadkat, and himself (since he has now achieved it twice).

Five-Wicket Hauls for Mumbai Indians in IPL History: