IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah Lead MI to Convincing Win Against RCB

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah led Mumbai Indians to a resounding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing 197 runs, MI cruised to the target in just 15.2 overs, securing their second win of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. RCB bowlers were powerless in the face of Kishan's 69 runs off 34 balls, Rohit Sharma's 38 off 24, and Suryakumar Yadav's belligerent 52 off 19.

RCB slumped to their fifth loss of the campaign, the first team to reach that many defeats this season. They struggled to contain any of the MI batsmen throughout the chase, with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma finding boundaries from their first balls. The emphatic win served as a statement of intent from the Mumbai franchise.

Kishan, Suryakumar Rediscover Form

For neutral fans and those following Indian cricket, a significant positive was the return to form of both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan launched a blistering attack, while Suryakumar reaffirmed his talent with a rapid knock, proving his recent injury layoff was temporary.

RCB Stutter Despite Patidar's Heroics

Earlier, RCB endured a nightmare start after Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya elected to the field. A sharp opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah restricted Virat Kohli, who managed just 3 runs off 9 balls in a rare IPL 2024 failure.

Debutant Will Jacks (8 off 6) showed promise but fell cheaply to Akash Madhwal in the fourth over. RCB's innings hinged on a contrasting display from two ends. Rajat Patidar smashed a rapid 50 off just 25 balls, reviving their hopes. However, after his dismissal, only Faf du Plessis (61 off 40) and Dinesh Karthik (53* off 23) managed double digits. Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, and Saurav Chauhan all fell without scoring.

Karthik's fighting knock, particularly after du Plessis departed in the 17th over, steered RCB to a defendable 196 for 8. Bumrah emerged as the bowling hero, claiming 5 wickets for just 21 runs. Although other MI bowlers were expensive, especially Akash Madhwal (57 runs conceded), their dominance in the second innings rendered it irrelevant.